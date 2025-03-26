x
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04

Published on March 26, 2025 by swathy

Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04

Multi-faceted Pradeep Ranganathan has made an indelible mark in the film industry with a series of highly successful projects. Particularly, his last movie Dragon turned out to be a sensational hit in Tamil as well as Telugu.

Finally, Pradeep Ranganathan is making his Tollywood debut with a Tamil-Telugu bilingual #PR04 to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers with debutant Keerthiswaran helming it. Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju is zeroed in to play the lead actress.

The film’s opening was held today in style with a pooja ceremony. The first visuals from the muhurtham sequence give a glimpse into the film’s tone. #PR04 is billed to be an out-and-out youthful entertainer.

The creative team behind the project includes the music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, production designer Latha Naidu, and editor Barath Vikraman.

Next Last minute tensions for Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Previous Chiru's Real Name In Anil Ravipudi's Film
