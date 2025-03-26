Premalu Beauty In Pradeep, Mythri Makers’ PV04

Multi-faceted Pradeep Ranganathan has made an indelible mark in the film industry with a series of highly successful projects. Particularly, his last movie Dragon turned out to be a sensational hit in Tamil as well as Telugu.

Finally, Pradeep Ranganathan is making his Tollywood debut with a Tamil-Telugu bilingual #PR04 to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers with debutant Keerthiswaran helming it. Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju is zeroed in to play the lead actress.

The film’s opening was held today in style with a pooja ceremony. The first visuals from the muhurtham sequence give a glimpse into the film’s tone. #PR04 is billed to be an out-and-out youthful entertainer.

The creative team behind the project includes the music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, production designer Latha Naidu, and editor Barath Vikraman.