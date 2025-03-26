Chiru’s Real Name In Anil Ravipudi’s Film

Renowned for his rib-tickling and high-energy entertainers, director Anil Ravipudi is all set to team up with Megastar Chiranjeevi for an exciting new project. After delivering back-to-back hits, Ravipudi has crafted a special script tailored for the Megastar, and the duo is ready to bring a fresh wave of laughter to the big screen.

Chiranjeevi was thoroughly impressed with the final narration, giving his green signal to the script. The Megastar will be stepping into a never-before-seen avatar—playing a character named Shankar Varaprasad, which adds a fun personal touch since it mirrors his real name.

Produced by Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, this film promises to be a full-on family entertainer packed with humor, emotion, and the signature Anil Ravipudi style.

With pre-production in full swing, the team is gearing up for a grand launch soon. If the buzz is anything to go by, this collaboration is set to be a laughter riot that will leave audiences in splits.