Ram Charan’s RC16 Pre-Look: Gritty & Fierce

Global superstar Ram Charan celebrates his birthday tomorrow. On the special occasion, the first look of his most-awaited Pan India film #RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana will be dropped. Before that, the makers came up with a pre-look poster.

The pre-look showcases Ram Charan in a gritty, untamed, and fiercely look, although his face isn’t clearly visible. He is seen with a cigar in his hand, and the pre-look poster builds the excitement surrounding the first look poster.

Mythri Movie Makers & Sukumar Writings present the movie, while Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce it on Vriddhi Cinemas. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead opposite Charan in the movie that has music by AR Rahman.