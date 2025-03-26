2026 is a Blockbuster year for Mythri Movie Makers

Mythri Movie Makers is the top production house of the country and they are releasing Nithiin’s Robinhood this Friday. During the press conference that was held today, Mythri Ravi responded about the upcoming lineup of films for the production house and he admitted confidently that 2026 is a blockbuster year for the production house with six prestigious films lined up.

“We have NTR – Prashanth Neel film, Ram Charan and Buchi Babu film, Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi film, Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman, Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Vijay Devarakonda and Rahul Sanrkityan film lined up. All these six films are blockbusters and if not please do not believe my words in the future” told Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Robinhood is directed by Venky Kudumula and the film features Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles.