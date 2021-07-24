Leak audio phone calls, make viral: KCR’s new publicity strategy!

No one knows better than TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao about how to hog media and public attention without actually doing anything on the ground.

These days KCR seems to be executing a new strategy.

That is to make phone calls to common people in villages and towns and speaking to them on welfare schemes, development programmes of TRS government and ‘leaking’ those audio clips to media and make them viral on social media platforms.

The recent audio clip of KCR speaking to Vasalamarri village sarpanch, which is CM’s adopted village, which was ‘leaked’ has gone viral on social media.

Another such audio clip was ‘leaked’ today (Saturday) in which KCR was heard speaking to a local TRS leader in Huzurabad.

KCR called him to invite him for orientation programme on Dalit Bandhu scheme at Pragathi Bhavan on July 26. KCR told him how entire Dalit community in Telangana will prosper once he starts implementing the scheme by crediting Rs 10 lakh cash in the bank account of each Dalit family.

KCR tried to send a message with his phone call that for him Huzurabad Assembly bypoll or defeating Etela Rajender in bypoll was not that important but for him, the only priority now is to make Dalit Bandhu scheme a big success in Huzurabad, where it will be launched soon as a pilot programme.

When TRS local leaders complained about Etela Rajender’s working style when he was a minister in TRS, KCR told him not to take Etela seriously as he is a small person and asked him to focus on big issues like how to make Dalit Bandhu scheme a success.

These audio clips triggered speculations in political circles that KCR himself is recording the phone calls and asking his party leaders to leak them to media and make it viral on social media platforms to garner media and public attention.