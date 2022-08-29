Liger First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections – All Time Disaster

Liger First Weekend Worldwide Collections

Liger is heading for an All-Time Disaster as the film has collected a distributor share of 25 Cr in its first weekend. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 90 Cr and the film is heading for more than 60 cr loss. This will be the top5 among all-time disasters in TFI beating NTR kathanayakudu which was a 50-cr loss. The film after a decent opening crashed on the second day and it never recovered from there. The film taught to be the game changes for Vijay DevaraKonda and make him enter into the Tier-1 league instead he will be entering into the List of Having All Time disaster.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area First Weekend Collections 1st Day Collections Nizam 5.70 Cr 4.20 Cr Ceeded 1.80 Cr 1.30 Cr UA 1.65 Cr 1.27 Cr Guntur 0.93Cr 0.83 Cr East 0.77 Cr 0.64 Cr West 0.58Cr 0.39 Cr Krishna 0.69 Cr 0.49 Cr Nellore 0.53Cr 0.40 Cr Total 12.65 Cr 9.52 Cr KA+TN+Kerala 2 Cr North 7 Cr (All langs) OS 3.5 Cr Worldwide 25.15 Cr