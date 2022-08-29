RRV Kothaga Ledenti Song – Sizzling Chemistry

Advertisement

Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who caught the attention of movie buffs with his debut film ‘Uppena’, is now all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’. Ketika Sharma is playing the female lead.

Directed by Gireesaaya, the romantic entertainer is making the right buzz ahead of the release. The posters and songs released, so far, aroused curiosity among the audience. Especially the magical chemistry between the lead pair has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs.

To mesmerize the youth makers today unveiled the sensuos melody Kothaga Ledhenti video song. Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma sizzle in the song with their enchanting chemistry. Ketika Sharma beauty is a treat to watch in the song.

Beautifully composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song has cool visuals on the lead pair, lovable lines by Shreemani and lively crooning by Arman Malik and Haripriya.

The film is produced by BVSN Prasad. The movie is said to be a family entertainer. To be presented by Bapineedu, the film has camera work by Shamdat.