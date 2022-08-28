Liger is a lesson for Many Reasons

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh teamed up for the first time and the film Liger is a pan-Indian attempt. Apart from Tollywood, several Bollywood filmmakers were eager about the film to see the real stamina of Vijay Deverakonda. The actor enjoys a terrific fan base across social media and he dethroned several Superstars in no time and emerged as the Most Desirable Man. Liger received a poor response from the audience and the collections dropped big on its second day. The film is a lesson for Indian cinema for many reasons:

Liger is the best example of overhyping a product. Vijay Deverakonda spoke too much during the promotions. His remark of the film starting from Rs 200 crores made him the best target for the trolls. He was over confident on the film and during several occasions, Vijay said that they are ready to create a sensation across the nation with Liger. Films like Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 released with minimum buzz and they are declared as blockbusters. If the team of Liger would have maintained low hype, the result would have been different and not disappointing like now.

Pan-Indian release doesn’t mean having known faces of the country. If the film has the right content, it would cater to wider sections. Actors like Ananya Pandey, Ronit Roy are not known for the Tollywood audience. Liger is a blunder casting-wise. The dubbing work was poor and was not taken care of. The lip sync of the most of the actors was not matching.

Ananya Pandey’s work is badly trolled all over. Mrunal Thakur is not a known face for the Tollywood audience. But her portrayal as Sita in Sita Ramam is winning accolades. The actress is now owned by the Telugu audience for her exceptional work. Finding the right actor is the need of the hour. Bollywood actresses would never add buzz for a film if the content is not appealing.

The music of Liger too is a misfire. The songs failed to impress the audience of Bollywood and Tollywood.

Liger is completely presented like a Hindi film and is shot in Mumbai. Telugu audience are left in shock for completely depending on the Bollywood template and style.

Puri Jagannadh picked up a very ordinary script for Liger. His lazy writing ruined the film completely. He is trolled like never before. Ever the die-hard fans of Puri’s work across the industry circles are now discussing about his future.

The film’s content should speak and not the actors. Vijay Deverakonda should promote the film’s content instead of making unusual statements. These damaged Liger big time.

Unfortunately, Liger is heading towards the biggest disaster of Indian cinema.