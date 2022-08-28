Pawan Kalyan continues to confuse his Filmmakers

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan brought a long pause for his film career. He is down with viral fever and recovered recently. The actor is also focused on his political engagements and is all set for a six-month-long political tour across Andhra Pradesh. Before this, he intended to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a periodic pan-Indian attempt directed by Krish. As per the recent developments, there is no sign of resuming the shoot of the film.

Pawan Kalyan also signed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam and the shoot which was planned to commence in August is pushed to September. Pawan Kalyan may complete the filming for his part before he starts his bus tour in October. The arrangements are done currently. There is no clarity on other projects of Pawan. Harish Shankar’s film is pushed further and there is no clarity about when the project will start rolling. Theri remake is shelved and Pawan decided not to take up any new projects for now. For now, all his filmmakers are left confused.