Liger Trailer Storm Continues, Gets 50M+ Views

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports drama, Liger, was dropped on Thursday. Vijay in this Puri Jagannadh directorial plays an MMA fighter whose stage name is Liger. The trailer is filled with a lot of yelling, punching, raging etc.

The trailer storm is continuing, as it clocked over 50 Mllion+ views and 1.5M+ likes within 24 hours. These numbers show the kind of reception for the trailer. Trending nationwide, the trailer is just unstoppable.

Vijay Deverakonda astonished with his powerful performance, wherein Ananya Panday looked glamorous. The trailer also revealed Ramya Krishna as Liger’s mother and Mike Tyson’s badass entry was other highlight.