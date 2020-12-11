Like Naidu, YCP Ministers making futile trips to Delhi

It is well known how the YCP mocked Chandrababu Naidu for failing to impress upon the Central Government to get a better deal during the TDP regime. Naidu made over 29 visits to Delhi but could not get Special Category Status. In the later years of his regime, Naidu regime was also denied Central funds for different projects.

In the beginning, the Jagan Reddy Government could get a positive response from the Centre. It was largely because Jagan Reddy fulfilled the Modi-Shah wish to demolish the TDP in AP. But, as months rolled by, the Modi Government had shifted its gears and started giving a tough time to the YCP as well.

These days, the Jagan regime is literally starved of funds. The liquor business is also not turning out expected revenue. The Polavaram project has become a big challenge. Only 30 per cent works remained to be completed. But the funds problem has become a big issue. Minister Buggana Rajendranath is making frequent visits and almost staying in Delhi making rounds to the Central Ministers for sanction of funds.

Even today, Buggana along with Anil Kumar Yadav met Jal Sakti Minister Gajendra Singh. After the meeting, the Ministers said that there was a positive response. Funds will come soon for the AP project. The Union Minister did not utter a single word before the press. No doubt, the BJP is giving the same problems to the YCP now just how it bothered the TDP in the past. Going by this, Jagan Reddy would meet the same fate that Naidu met with after his alliance with the BJP.