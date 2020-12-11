Dalit Judge arrested ahead of Round Table on atrocities

It is well known Dalit Judge Justice S. Ramakrishna has been fighting a long drawn battle with the YCP. He has come under severe attack from the ruling party recently. He also took part in TV debates and strongly criticised the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu extended support to him in his struggle.

Now, the judge himself is arrested by the police. The Canara Bank Manager made a complaint to the Madanapalle police saying that Judge Ramakrishna has resorted to forgery. With the help of forgery cheques, the judge was stated to have withdrawn pension for his deceased relative.

For quite some time, atrocities on Dalits were going on unchecked in the State. Despite severe criticism from the Opposition parties and weaker sections leaders, the Jagan regime appears unmoved. The main strength for Jagan Reddy has been the strong Dalit votebank. The SC, ST communities have raised their aspirations based on the support provided by the YSR family. But since Jagan Reddy came to power, some Dalit sections have distanced.

Incidentally, the judge arrest came just a day ahead of his going to attend a round table meeting on the atrocities against the Dalits.

Tirupati bypoll is just round the corner. The SC reserved constituency is undoubtedly a stronghold of the YCP. But, the question now is whether the Dalit sections would extend their full support to Jagan Reddy this time.