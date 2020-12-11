Sanjay Dutt’s daughter opens up about her father’s drug habit

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s life is an open book and the actor recently battled with lung cancer and recovered completely. His life story is also made into a film titled Sanju and the story narrated about how Sanjay Dutt got addicted to drugs and how he was out of the habit completely. During an Instagram chat, his daughter Trishala, a psychotherapist based in USA responded about her father’s drug habit. She explained about how drugs can turn an addiction and kill human beings.

“For my father about his past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight every single day, even though he is not using it anymore. I am proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about” posted Trishala Dutt on her Instagram page. Sanjay Dutt returned back to work and he is currently wrapping up his portions of shoot for KGF: Chapter 2 that will have a pan Indian release next year.