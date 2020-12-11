Allu Arjun on the sets of Sam Jam

Stylish Star Allu Arjun flew to Udaipur along with his family for the grand wedding of his cousin Niharika Konidela. The entire Mega family returned back to Hyderabad last night. Allu Arjun will be heading for the shoot of Pushpa in Hyderabad from December 13th and the shoot will continue without breaks till the end of this month. Allu Arjun joined the sets of Samantha Akkineni’s Sam Jam today and he is shooting for the talk show today.

The episode will be aired during the Christmas or New Year weekend on Aha. Allu Arjun will complete the shoot for Sam Jam today. Though the show received a mixed response initially, it was decent for the recent episodes. Nandini Reddy is directing Sam Jam and the episodes featuring Vijay Devarakonda, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah are streaming on Aha currently.