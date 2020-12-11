Thanks to liquor lovers for saving AP State: High Court

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh heard arguments on the petitions filed against the sale of public property under the Mission Build AP project. The Government lawyer commented that the AP regime was implementing welfare schemes which no other State Government was taking up anywhere else in the country. The lawyer gave this reply when the court asked where the need was for selling public assets.

The High Court passed an interesting comment, saying that the whole people of the State knew how best the Government was implementing the welfare schemes. In particular, the liquor lovers should be thanked for their huge contribution that saved and helped the State Government to implement welfare schemes. The liquor lovers did not hesitate to patronise and buy the liquor even at very high prices during the Coronavirus time.

At one point, the High Court asked the Government lawyer whether there was a financial emergency in the country. The court asked the Government to file its counter.

The petitioners pleaded with the court to prevent the Government from selling public property in the name of Build AP. The next hearing was postponed for December 17. The petitioners asserted that the Government had no right to sell away public assets. There was no need to sell public property to mobilise funds.