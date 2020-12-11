Good news for Kamal Haasan’s fans

Kamal Haasan all set to return back to the sets of Indian 2

Padmashri Kamal Haasan signed a sequel for Indian and is titled Indian 2. Shankar is directing this big-budget project which faced several hurdles. There are speculations that all is not well between Shankar and Lyca Productions as the director did not quote the final budget for the film. A tragic accident took place on the sets and three crew members got killed. The shoot of the film was put on hold after the incident and then came the coronavirus pandemic. With the huge delay in the project, Kamal announced his next film Vikram in the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

As per the update coming, all the issues of Indian 2 are resolved recently and the shoot resumes from January 2021. Kamal will have to focus on politics as the Assembly elections are heading in summer in Tamil Nadu. He is in plans to complete the shoot of Vikram by January and he will join the sets of Indian 2. Shankar and Lyca Productions came on to a common stand about the film’s budget and all the hurdles are cleared. Kamal is said to have supported Shankar in the issue after which Lyca Productions came to a compromise. The film will hit the screens in all the Indian languages next year.

Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other crucial roles in Indian 2.