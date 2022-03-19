Liquor war in AP – TDP, YCP blame each other

The state is witnessing a war of words between the opposition TDP and ruling YSR Congress these days. The war is on liquor brands that are available in Andhra Pradesh, ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in May 2019.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Nara Lokesh, senior leaders Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy, Yanamala Ramakrishnudul, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary have alleged that all J (Jagan) brands of liquor are available in the state. They said that all brands are cheap liquor and dangerous.

The TDP leaders also demanded that the government release white paper on liquor revenue in the state. The TDP leaders say that the liquor brands available or sold by the government liquor shops are harmful and dangerous.

However, in return, the ruling YSR Congress released the GOs and the permission letters issued by the TDP government for all these brands. YSR Congress MLA and former minister K P Saradhi said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not give permission even to a single brand of liquor in the last three years.

He said all the liquor brands available in the state were given permission by Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister. He said the present government had extended the licenses of some of these brands due to covid 19 restrictions.

The YSR Congress MLA also alleged that these brands are produced by the distilleries which are owned by the TDP leaders, Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, SPY Reddy, Adikesavulu Naidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s relatives.

Saradhi also released the copies of the permissions issued by the excise department.