SS Rajamouli heaps praise on Megastar Chiranjeevi

The grand pre-release event of RRR took place last night in Bengaluru and SS Rajamouli sounded quite emotional during the event. His speech was straight, sharp and emotional. The top director thanked everyone who made the event a grand success. Rajamouli thanked Megastar Chiranjeevi, the man who played a crucial role in getting the AP ticket pricing GO revised. “Megastar garu used his experience and met YS Jagan garu 2-3 times. The whole industry was in confusion but it was Megastar who made things possible” told Rajamouli.

“There were a lot of debates about Chiranjeevi garu but he stood calm and made things possible. He is not interested to be called Industry Head but I would love to call him Industry Head. Thank you Megastar Chiranjeevi garu” told Rajamouli. Rajamouli thanked KCR and YS Jagan for their support for RRR. He also thanked his whole team of assistant directors who are his pillars of strength. Rajamouli also called NTR and Ram Charan the best actors and it is a proud moment to work with these two Superstars. RRR is hitting the screens on March 25th.