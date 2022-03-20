Will Jr NTR ever support TDP in AP politics?

The TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders are working hard to come back to power in 2024. It will in all likelihood, a do or die battle for the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu as well.

Naidu has been strongly lobbying for a tie-up with the Jana Sena. While Jana Sena is likely to come back to the TDP fold, it is not sure whether the BJP too would follow suit. BJP top leaders are not in favour of joining hands with Chandrababu Naidu once again. They are upset the way Naidu rallied with the Congress against them in the 2019 elections.

The Plan B for the TDP is to have an alliance with the Left parties, give them two or three seats and get their votes in the rest of the segments to ensure that anti-incumbency vote is not divided, as Pawan Kalyan said.

Besides all this, the TDP chief and some senior leaders of the TDP are trying to woo star hero Junior NTR to give a message to his fans to support the TDP, if ever he is not interested to campaign for the TDP directly.

As already said that the 2024 election is going to be a do or die issue for Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders, every vote is important and every person is important. Thus, the TDP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to use the brand image of Junior NTR in favour of the party. Perhaps that is the reason why the TDP activists have kept the party’s flag flying high in the “RRR” film event the other day.

Chandrababu Naidu had already vowed that he would return to the State Assembly only as the chief minister and is keeping away from the current budget session. If he were to prove his pledge, he should do everything to keep the folks together and win.

Will all these strategies work for the TDP and bring the party back to power in the next elections is a big question!