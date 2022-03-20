RRR Hyderabad benefit shows sold for a Record Price

RRR is set for the biggest ever release in the country on March 25th. There is huge demand for tickets and the governments of Telugu states granted permission to screen five shows in the states. In Hyderabad, the special paid premieres will start at 1 AM. Dil Raju, the Nizam distributor sold off the premiere shows for Rs 1 crore. Special premieres will be screened in Bramarambha, Mallikharjuna, Vishwanath, Arjun, Sreeramulu and Vijetha theatres at 1 AM.

Young producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and his friends paid a bomb and acquired the premiere shows. The distributors wrote to the Police Commissioner to grant permission for the special benefit shows. There would be a huge demand for tickets for these special premieres. The regular shows in AP and Telangana will start from 6 AM in all the theatres. All the theatres in AP and Telangana will screen RRR for the weekend. Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan are busy promoting the film all over.