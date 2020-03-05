Local polls a referendum against Jagan or his MLAs?

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has not involved his Deputy Chief Ministers or Ministers or MLAs in any major decision of his government. In the past nine months, he ran administration as a single-man show. He mostly relied on his Advisors and close-knitted group of leaders, who include Vijayasai Reddy, SV Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Most of his Ministers and MLAs didn’t even know about AP Capital shifting decision till Jagan announced it in the Assembly. But now, in respect of local body elections this month, the CM is fixing responsibilities for Ministers and MLAs. Their careers will be in risk if they fail to win majority sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZPPs.

Apparently, Jaganmohan Reddy is treating the local polls as a referendum on his Ministers and MLAs. But, on the other hand, the opposition parties are treating this as a referendum against Jagan Reddy’s Tughlaq regime and its anti-people decisions in the past nine months. Jagan has apparently taken a convenient stand now. If YCP wins these polls, it is because of people’s approval of all his decisions including 3 Capitals. If not, Ministers and MLAs will be blamed and eventually sacrificed.