Suresh Babu and Dil Raju all set for OTT Debut?

Mega Producer Allu Aravind is already exploring the digital space and floated his own OTT platform ‘Aha’. Now top producers Suresh Babu and Dil Raju are in talks to make their debut into digital space. With growing popularity for web series and shows on OTT on a regular basis, Suresh Babu and Dil Raju have been discussing about coming out with an OTT platform for some time. Rana Daggubati is also spending ample time and is working on this idea.

Several scripts are zeroed in and the OTT platform is expected to be launched in the coming months. Suresh Babu and Dil Raju are keen on producing local content as of now and their focus would be on Telugu audience. Digital giants Amazon and Netflix already created a sensation in the Indian market. Amazon is reaching every corner and it acquired the digital rights of several Telugu classics from the past. Suresh Babu and Dil Raju are expected to announce things officially soon.