Maruthi in talks with Ram

Talented writer and director Maruthi scored a massive hit with Prati Roju Pandaage that released for Christmas. He is rushed with several offers and the talented director signed his next film for UV Creations. Maruthi is currently busy with the script work and he is in plans to meet Ram at the earliest and narrate him the script. A meeting is planned next week and Ram already agreed to meet Maruthi.

With all the young actors occupied with several films, Maruthi has his hopes on Ram’s project. Else, he will have to wait for months to lock any other young actor. Though Maruthi wanted to direct Nani, the actor is lined up with five projects. Ram is currently busy with the shoot of RED and the last song will be canned next week. The film releases on April 9th and he hasn’t signed any project after RED.