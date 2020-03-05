Nikhil’s next is ’18 Pages’

Young actor Nikhil signed a film for GA2 Pictures which got its official launch today in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. Kumari 21F fame Palnati Surya Pratap will direct this film. Top director Sukumar penned the story and screenplay for this interesting film which is titled 18 Pages. GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings will jointly produce this film. Gopi Sundar is the music composer.

The regular shoot of the film will commence soon. The details of the cast, crew members will be announced very soon. 18 Pages is said to be a romantic entertainer with typical Sukumar’s screenplay. Nikhil is currently busy with Karthikeya 2 which got its launch recently.