Lokesh confident of TDP sweep in coming Assembly polls

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will sweep the entire State in the coming Assembly elections.

“The fan (symbol of the YSRCP) will get only single digit seats in the next elections,” Lokesh said addressing a massive public meeting at Kadiri as part of his ongoing pada yatra, Yuva Galam.

Stating that he is fortunate enough to undertake pada yatra in a historical place like Kadiri, Lokesh promised to set up a tourism circuit soon after the TDP is back into power to develop temple tourism here.

Maintaining that the results of the State Legislative Council polls are only trailer, Lokesh said that the TDP will exhibit the real picture in 2024. Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has misused the single chance that the people have given to him, he felt.

Jagan has taken Andhra Pradesh to number one position in the country only in ganja smuggling, heavy borrowings and increasing the fuel prices, Lokesh said and asked whether the Chief Minister has fulfilled his promise of filling the vacant posts regularly.

“Hundreds of people are losing their lives by consuming this cheap liquor but the Government is only bothered about minting money through the sale of this liquor,” he explained.

Lokesh expressed confidence that the TDP will certainly be in power in the coming polls. Recalling Jagan’s slogan ‘why not 175’, Mr Nara Lokesh said that the people of all the 175 Assembly segments are bidding bye bye to Jagan.