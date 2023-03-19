Council results indicate rebellion among voters, feels Chandrababu

The results in the latest results of the Legislative Council elections clearly indicate that rebellion began among the voters but not a change, feels former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday.

Thanking the voters for giving a tremendous victory to the TDP in the polling held for the Graduates constituencies in the Upper House, Chandrababu Naidu told media persons here that the results clearly indicate the anti-incumbency among the people.

Terming it as a people’s victory, the TDP supremo said that by electing the TDP candidates the people have reposed complete faith and confidence in the party.

Observing that the people have predicted the future of the State a couple of days before the Ugadi, Chandrababu said that the election results reflect the inconceivable pain of a government employee, the suffering of a farmer, an underprivileged, the common man and a student who are over-burdened with rising prices.

The agony of an average person living in fear under an anarchic regime is completely reflected in these election results, the former chief minister felt.

Terming the latest polls as a war between Jagan and the five-crore people of the State, the TDP supremo said that the destruction that he caused to the State and the large-scale corruption will certainly teach him a fitting lesson.

Though the courts have pulled up this Government several times, the ruling party leaders have not learnt any lessons, he remarked. How dare the YSRCP create obstructions to the Opposition simply by imposing restrictions, Chandrababu asked and felt that democracy has certain checks and balances and the ruling party should follow them religiously to win the people’s confidence.

The graduates constituencies polls covered 108 Assembly segments and 5,000 to 25,000 voters cast their ballot in each segment, the former chief minister said and stated that money, silver articles and other material was distributed to the voters everywhere. Even voters were enrolled with fake graduate certificates, he said and observed that despite all such atrocities the voters reposed confidence only in the TDP.