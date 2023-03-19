Pawan thanks graduates for defeating the YSRCP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan thanked the graduate voters in the state for defeating the ruling YSR Congress candidates in the just-concluded MLC elections.

Pawan Kalyan termed the results of the MLC elections as an indication to the YSR Congress party’s defeat in the next general election. He said that the Graduates MLC elections also show the increasing resentment of the people in the state against the YSR Congress.

The Jana Sena chief said that the people were vexed with the arrogant and corrupt rule of the YSR Congress in the last four years. The YSR Congress ledaers have become headstrong with power, he said.

He termed the graduates as the torch bearers of the state and said that the results reflect the mood of the people. He wanted the graduates to create awareness among the people against the YSR Congress and continue the mood to defeat the ruling party in the next election.

Pawan Kalyan said that he had been creating awareness among the people emphasising the need to defeat the YSR Congress. Finally his repeated speeches have paid the dividends in the form of graduates defeating the ruling party.

The Jana Sena chief said that the defeat of the YSR Congress candidates in the three constituencies was a slap on the face of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He sought to advise Jagan Mohan Reddy to pack his luggage and be ready to move out of the office of the chief minister.

He appealed to the people to learn the lesson from the graduates who showed the way in the three constituencies. He also congratulated the three candidates who have won the MLC elections defeating the YSR Congress.