Yuva Galam reaches 600 km milestone in Kadiri

The Yuva Galam pada yatra of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, reached the 600 km milestone at Nallacheruvu in Kadiri Assembly segment in the State on Sunday.

The TDP activists, youth, women and others gathered in a large-scale to welcome Lokesh at Nallacheruvu while the TDP national general secretary warmly greeted all of them. Several of those who gathered there took selfies with him.

When the youth complained to Lokesh that they are migrating to other States in search of employment as there are no job opportunities here in the past four years, Lokesh said that soon after the TDP is into power industries will be set up at the headquarters of every Assembly segment to provide jobs to the youth. Also, the prices of essential commodities will be brought down besides the tax burden on the common man will be reduced.

At Ratnalapalli, Kuruba community representatives submitted a memorandum to Lokesh in which they said that no funds have been allocated for the Kuruba Corporation.

“Once the TDP forms the government again all your problems will be resolved and the corporation too will be allocated funds which will help the youth from the community,” Lokesh assured them.

The handloom workers too narrated their cup of owes to Lokesh and wanted pension be sanctioned to those who cross 45 years of age. They also wanted power supply at subsides rates for handloom workers.

The State Government purchased cloth from Apco for making masks during the Carona pandemic and the dues are yet to be cleared for Apco, Lokesh pointed out and promised to clear all the dues to Apco immediately after the TDP is back in power. He also promised supply of power at subsidy.