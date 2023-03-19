KTR’s aide involved in TSPSC paper leak: T’gana Congress chief

Telangana unit Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the personal assistant of state minister for industries and information technology K.T. Rama Rao has played a key role in the question paper leak case that has rocked Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)

He also alleged that KTR’s PA Tirupati has links with Rajasekhar Reddy, a contract employee of TSPSC and number two accused in the case.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president claimed that the paper leakage happened from KTR’s office.

He said the minister gave Rajasekhar Reddy a job in TSPSC on the recommendation of Tirupati.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently on Haath se haath jodo padyatra, sat on protest in Kamareddy district over the question paper leak.

He demanded the state government should immediately order a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court.

He also announced that he would take the issue of paper leakage to the High Court.

Stating that TSPSC employees are ineligible to attend the exams conducted by TSPSC, he wondered how 20 employees appeared in exams.

Praveen Kumar, an employee of the Commission, had appeared in the Group-I Prelims. He had scored 103 marks.

The Congress leader said in the past, TSPSC employee Rajinikanth was selected for Group-I post. He had secured fourth rank.

Revanth Reddy said that the probe should cover all those who scored more than 100 marks in Group-I Prelims. He said 100 candidates from one mandal scored more than 100 marks.

The TPCC chief said that there were irregularities in Group-I results in 2016. Madhuri, who had come from the US to write the exam, secured first rank, he said.

He also claimed that 25 candidates who wrote Group-II exam in one place secured jobs.

The TSPSC had conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam.

However, the Commission suspected leakage of the question paper and lodged a complaint with the police.

On March 13, police arrested nine persons including two employees of the TSPSC.

Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Amid doubts that the accused may have leaked question papers of some other exams, the Commission on Friday decided to cancel three other exams including Group I Prelims.

Nearly 2.86 lakh aspirants of Group I posts had appeared in Group-I exam conducted on October 16, 2022.