Lokesh dares YSRCP leaders to come for open debate on BC welfare

Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has shamelessly called victims from the Backward Classes (BCs) communities as paid and drama artists, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday dared the YSRCP leaders to come for an open debate on under whose regime justice is done for BCs.

“I am ready for an open debate on under whose regime justice is done for BCs. Are the YSRCP leaders ready for it,” Lokesh asked while addressing a massive public meeting at Addanki in the combined Prakasam district during his pada yatra on Sunday. Did Jagan come to the rescue of a single BC family, he asked.

Stating that once the TDP forms the next government all measures will be taken for the safety and security of BCs, Lokesh said that a special legislation will be enacted for this purpose. The TDP general secretary asked as to why not even a single BC leader from YSRCP is opening his or her mouth though funds are not being allocated for the corporations and all the welfare schemes are withdrawn.

Jagan is making Rs 3 cr everyday through sand mafia which means he made a whopping Rs 5,400 cr in five years, Lokesh said and pointed out that the price of a tractor-load of sand during the TDP regime was Rs 1500 while now the cost of a tractor-load of sand is Rs 5,000. This clearly indicates how the Chief Minister is making money out of it, he added.

Assuring the youth that the job calendar will be released every year after the TDP forms the next government, Lokesh said all the pending posts will be filled and study circles will be set up at all the district headquarters towns. The TDP wanted to transform Donakonda as an industrial hub, he said and stated that Jagan has totally ignored this plan.

The YSRCP is already on the ventilator and the people are ready to throw the party in the ocean, he added.

Lokesh began his 170th day Yuva Galam pada yatra at Madhuranagar campsite with several party leaders and activists following him.