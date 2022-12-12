Lokesh demands age relaxation for jobs in police dept

TDP general secretary and former minister, Nara Lokesh, on Monday demanded relaxation of the age limit for appointments in the State police department.

In a letter to the chairperson of the Police Recruitment Board, Lokesh felt that several candidates will become ineligible with the conditions laid down in the job notification for the recruitment to the police department.

Stating that the last notification for recruitment in the department was issued during the TDP regime in 2018, Lokesh said in the letter that the YSRCP which came to power by promising issuance of a job calendar every year issued this notification after three-and-half years.

The unemployed youth felt happy with the notification released after almost four years, he said, adding that they totally got disappointed with the age limit set in the notification. He said that the youth have been taking coaching for the past three years with the fond hope of getting a job in the police wing.

However, he regretted that the age limit set in the notification has totally disappointed them since many of them have crossed the age limit as there was no notification in the past three years.

Lokesh said that the State government should take into consideration the age relaxation of five years given by the neighbouring State of Telangana and relax the age limit here too to enable the candidates to appear for the exam.

There is a need to relax the age limit so that more candidates will become eligible for the jobs, Lokesh said.