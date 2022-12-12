RRR bags two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023

Indian film RRR has made huge noise across international circles after its release. Several top Hollywood technicians lauded the film. RRR bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023 in the categories of Best Picture – Non-English Language category and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). RRR will compete with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. Naatu Naatu will compete with “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award from the New York Film Critics Circle. RRR also bagged Saturn Award in the category of the Best International Film. RRR landed in second place in the Best Film category at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. RRR is a periodic film that has NTR and Ram Charan playing the roles of freedom fighters and is set in 1920s.