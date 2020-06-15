Lokesh denied permission to visit JC at Kadapa jail

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh called on JC Diwakar Reddy and his family members in Tadipatri town in Anantapur district. He discussed with them about the ruling party harassment by foisting false cases against the JC family. Mr. Lokesh was given permission by the Kadapa Central Jail authorities to meet JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy. Both the leaders were sent there for 14-day judicial remand.

In Tadipatri, Mr. Lokesh flayed Jagan Reddy regime for its total violation of the laws and the rules in order to harass rival leaders and force them to leave the TDP. Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy were illegally arrested out of just a politically motivated vilification campaign and persecution. The officials have not bothered to take the views of the Ashok Leyland company which has sold the vehicles. It is not correct to defame the JC family who have been in the transport business ever since the 1940s.

Mr. Lokesh asked why Jaganmohan Reddy was not able to provide a good rule even though he got a massive mandate of 151 MLAs. For all wrong reasons, this Government has only focused on demolitions beginning with Praja Vedika and persecuting the TDP leaders with false cases and arrests. Atchannaidu said he was bleeding and needed rest but the ACB officials shifted in a vehicle from Srikakulam to Vijayawada non-stop which caused health risk. What more, the officials even got a certificate to say that the TDP MLA was fit for arrest despite knowing the fact that he underwent surgery a few days ago.

Stating that the BC leaders were coming under targetted attacks, Mr. Lokesh said it was all because of the CM’s frustration over the rising public backlash against his party’s irregularities and massive corruption scams. The persecution was so at a peak level that TDP leaders were not even allowed to go into the courts’ premises. The police cannot put restrictions like this but the YCP government has worsened the whole situation in order to cover its scams, failures and misrule.

Mr. Lokesh challenged the YCP Government and the ACB to make public the reports of the ESIC concerning the so-called huge corruption scam in which Atchannaidu was wrongfully implicated. Atchannaidu only said Telangana Telehealth services model could be followed while the ESIC took all decisions independently. The TDP MLA has no role to play and he cannot be arrested.