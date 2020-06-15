Threat to my life, fears Bonda Uma

TDP leader Bonda Uma on Monday claimed that he was on the hit list of the ruling YSRCP saying there’s a constant threat to his life and demanded that police protection be provided.

Talking to media, Bonda Uma, who was earlier attacked allegedly by the YSRCP leaders in run up to the civic body elections, claimed that he was receiving threat calls from the ruling party leaders that he will be killed by June 22. He also said a complaint was lodged with the police earlier, but the Jagan government had failed to provide police cover. “Even the DGP advised the government to provide police protection but so far the government had failed to take cognizance of the same,” he said.

Further, he said there was a lot of pressure on TDP leaders to quit the party to join the YSRCP. “Those who refuse to quit the party are being slapped with false cases, arrested and sent to jails. We will not be cowed down by these threats and continue to expose the misdeeds of the government under Jagan rule. Jagan and the police department will be solely held responsible if something happens to the TDP leaders. I have the phone numbers of those making the threat calls. There at least five top TDP leaders on YSRCP hit list,” he said.

He pointed out Achannaidu, J C Prabhakar Reddy and Chintamaneni, who were sent to 14-day judicial remand, are classic cases of political victimisation and vendetta by the YSRCP leadership.

While Atchannaidu was sent to 14-day judicial remand in the alleged ESI scam even after the Vigilance and Enforcement report made no mention of his name linking to the irregularities in purchase of drugs and medicines, Prabhakar Reddy was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with alleged purchase of BS III vehicles by fabricating documents and showing them as BS IV vehicles.