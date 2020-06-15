Thaman starts working for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

S Thaman is now leading the list of top music directors of Telugu cinema. He bagged an opportunity to work for Mahesh Babu’s film after a while. He will be composing the tunes for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata that will be directed by Parasuram. Thaman recently started composing the tunes for the film. He is working with Parasuram as per his inputs and is busy with the tunes.

The regular shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata starts in October this year. Mahesh Babu is expected to start shooting for the movie from November. There are several speculations about the leading lady and the lead antagonist. Parasuram and Mahesh are yet to take a call on this. Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.