Lokesh has a strategy for Guntur

Nara Lokesh is said to be planning to execute an innovative idea in the TDP’s Guntur unit. He has reportedly realised that several senior leaders have lost their will to fight further battles against the ruling party in AP. Internal reports have revealed that several such big names have entered into tacit understanding with the ruling YSRCP in the local body and municipal elections.

These leaders have not even tried to defend Chandrababu Naidu when he was under attack. In Guntur, leaders like Prathipati Pulla Rao, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Yarapatineni Srinivas Rao and others ruled the roost when the TDP was in power. Now these leaders are not to be seen anywhere. Except perhaps Dhulipalla Narendra, all other leaders are playing safe.

So, Lokesh reportedly decided not to give tickets to any of these leaders. However, to ensure that they do not turn against the party, their wards or heirs would be given the party tickets. This way they would be forced to work for their wards in the elections. At the same time, they would be kept off the picture so that the anger of the lower level cadre against them is minimised.

With these young heirs and wards of the senior leaders, he would be in a position to form a team of young leaders. These young leaders will not be carrying the old baggage of their parents. They will be able to work afresh, feels Lokesh. This strategy will help in rebuilding a new TDP, feels the party sources.