Lokesh moves privilege notice against Guntur SP

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh moved a privilege notice in the AP Council against Guntur Urban SP Ammi Reddy. He made a formal complaint to the Council Chairman saying that Mr. Ammi Reddy had threatened him by making posts on social media. When he found fault with the false arrest of TDP activist Mani Ratnam, the SP put social media comments to threaten and trample on his rights as an MLC.

If the police officer had any complaint, he would have to come through the proper channel and bring the same to the notice of the Council Chairman.

The council also witnessed a heated debate on how the ruling YCP Ministers were spreading ‘misinformation’ to the public on comments allegedly made by Chandrababu Naidu on agriculture. The TDP challenged Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Kanna Babu to prove where exactly Mr. Naidu has said that cultivation would be a wasteful effort. The debate was relating to alleged comments against agriculture in Mr. Naidu’s book ‘Manasulo Maata’.

Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP had ample proof to show how Botsa Satyanarayana and Kanna Babu had made serious comments against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy before joining the YCP. These leaders even called the YCP a ‘Chanchalaguda Party’, meaning that the leader of the party was bound to go to jail in the illegal assets cases.