Rana Daggubati pushes Hiranyakashyapa to 2022

Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati has several projects lined up. He is also overlooking the scripts for his production house Suresh Productions and finalized web series and web-based movies in the recent months. Rana Daggubati has been in talks for Hiranyakashyapa, a big-budget mythological drama that is planned to commence shoot this year. With the arrival of coronavirus, the shoot of Hiranyakashyapa is pushed to next year.

Going with the latest update, Rana decided to commence the shoot of the film only in 2022 and he would wrap up other commitments in 2021. Rana wants to analyze the market and he wants the normalcy to return back as Hiranyakashyapa needs to be made on lavish standards with hundreds of crew members and massive sets erected. Rana will release Aranya and Viraata Parvam next year. Gunasekhar moved on to his next film and will complete one more project before he returns back to Hiranyakashyapa.

Suresh Productions in association with Fox Star Studios will produce Hiranyakashyapa. Several Hollywood technicians will work for this film which will be high on VFX and will be made on a budget close to Rs 200 crores.