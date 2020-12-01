TDP MLA suspended again on day 2 of Assembly

AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended Telugu Desam Party MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu from the House for a day. This is the second consecutive day that Rama Naidu is suspended. Rama Naidu is also the Telugu Desam Legislature Party in the Assembly.

The Speaker lost his patience after the TDP members once again created pandemonium in the House. The TDP members stormed into the Speaker’s podium once again and started demanding adjournment motions to discuss the farmers’ issues, TIDCO houses and fraud in house sites.

The ruling YCP is sticking to its stand that all steps were being taken to rescue the farmers who suffered heavy losses in the heavy rains and the Nivar cyclone. The Government asserted that the crop insurance premium has been paid. But the TDP asserted that the Ministers were telling lies on this.

Following this, the Government released Rs. 590 Cr overnight towards the crop insurance premium. The TDP maintained that the damage is already done. The companies would not accept claims if the premium is paid after the damage is done.