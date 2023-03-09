Lokesh promises completion of all irrigation projects in Rayalaseema

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is more interested in looting the State than development, particularly the Rayalaseema region, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday.

The farmers from Chinna Tippasamudram and Kothavaripalli, met Lokesh at the Pulavandlapalli campsite during his Yuva Galam pada yatra and told him that they are facing several problems due to non-availability of water for irrigation. If the Chinna Tippasamudram pond is linked with the Handri Neeva project, they will get sufficient water for irrigation which will solve all their problems.

The pond is spread over 500 acres which can supply irrigation water for over 1,000 acres, they said. If the pond is linked to Handri Neeva they can cultivate two crops in a year and this will solve all their issues, the farmers told Mr Lokesh and made an appeal to him to take up the works once the TDP is into power again.

Responding to the farmers, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is interested only in minting money by looting the State. Observing that 80 per cent of the works of Handri Neeva were completed during Chandrababu Naidu regime and Jagan did not bother to complete the remaining 20 per cent works.

”This clearly indicates that he is not interested in the farmers’ welfare. I am assuring you that when we are back into government, which is not far, all the pending projects will be completed, including the Handri Neeva project. Also, the pond of Chinna Tippasamudram too will be linked with the Handri Neeva,” Lokesh told the farmers.

Earlier, representatives of the Chittoor district Brahmin Seva Samakhya met Lokesh and told him that the Government has scrapped all the welfare schemes for Brahmins. They appealed to Lokesh to revive all the schemes when the TDP government was formed again.

Lokesh said that the TDP government has allocated huge amounts of funds for the Brahmin Corporation and also introduced several schemes to help those who are from middle and lower middle class.

”We have complete understanding about the problems being faced by the community,” Lokesh said and made an appeal to them to do their best to bring back the TDP into power.