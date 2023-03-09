Sreeleela Begins Shoot Of NBK108

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film with Anil Ravipudi is fast progressing with its shoot in Hyderabad. Balakrishna is playing a powerful role in the movie which is being made on a lavish manner.

It is known that Sreeleela was cast for a meaty role in the movie. The actress began shooting for her part today in the city. The team is canning vital sequences involving the prominent cast of the movie. The makers have also released a working still where Sreeleela can be seen holding the hand of Balakrishna. We can see only his hand in the picture.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing this high-budget entertainer under the banner of Shine Screens. The film’s soundtracks are rendered by music director S Thaman, wherein C Ram Prasad cranks the camera.