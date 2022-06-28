Lokesh slams YCP attack on Srikalahasti scribe

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday condemned the latest attack made by a YSRCP leader on a journalist at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

Lokesh said that the ruling party goondas were crossing all limits and became extremely arrogant with power. After attacking the opposition, common public and officials, the YCP leaders were not targeting the media.

The former minister decried the attack made by YCP leader and Srikalahasti Temple Board member Jayashyam alias Bullet Jayashyam on journalist Eeswar. The attack took place at Srikalahasti Rajiv Nagar.

Lokesh said that the YCP leader had not only encroached on the journalist’s land but also used abusive language and physically attacked him. The ruling party leaders were going to any extreme to terrify all sections of society with the media being no exception.

Lokesh demanded the Government to take stringent action against Jayashyam for victimising the journalist. Also, the site encroached by the YCP leader should be handed over back to the media person.

He also accused the YSR Congress government of targeting the media in the state and alleged that Jagan Reddy was doing politics with the media.