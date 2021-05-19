Lokesh tells SP to leave khaki, wear blue uniform

The TDP leaders are furious over the ‘illegal detention’ of pro-TDP social media activists Mahesh and Kalyan by the Arundelpet police in the Guntur district. They are mostly targetting Guntur Urban SP Ammi Reddy. Chandrababu Naidu even wrote a letter and urged the DGP to release the two illegally arrested activists unconditionally and also initiate stringent action against the erring police officers.

But, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh went a step ahead and made a scathing attack on the Guntur Urban SP. Lokesh asked why the SP was silent on the cases not being booked based on the complaints given by the TDP leaders against Minister Seediri Appala Raju. In return, the Guntur police filed reverse cases against the complainants. Ammi Reddy also had no answers when he was asked why cases were not being booked against the YSRCP social media activists when they were posting nasty videos against the TDP.

Mr. Lokesh, in his first such aggressive criticism against the police, advised Mr. Ammi Reddy to give up the khaki uniform and wear the YSRCP blue dress if he would like to serve only his caste. Sitting in the SP office in Guntur, it would not be correct for the SP to take unlawful orders from the Tadepalli residence.