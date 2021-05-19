RRR’s wife, son meet Amit Shah, complain against Jagan!

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju’s wife Ramadevi and son Bharat on Wednesday met union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

They complained to Amit Shah against AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy alleging that Jagan has hatched a conspiracy to kill Raghurama.

They complained Amit Shah that Jagan government in AP had fostered false cases against Raghurama only with the intention to jail him and kill him in the jail later.

They told Amit Shah that Jagan is taking revenge on Raghurama for filing a case in the CBI court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Jagan and the case is currently being heard by the CBI court.

They submitted all the evidence to Amit Shah to prove how AP CID officials used third degree methods on Raghurama and beaten him up severely in the jail forcing him to withdraw petition against Jagan from the CBI court.

They requested Amit Shah to intervene in the issue and save Raghurama’s life.

They complained that Jagan government was not implementing even orders of High Court and Supreme Court properly on the cases filed against Raghurama and in ensuing proper medical treatment and care to the MP.