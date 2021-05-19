Andhra Socio-economic Survey pegs per capita income growth at Rs 1,735

Ahead of the budget session of the assembly that begins on Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Socio-economic Survey (SES) at his camp office on Wednesday.

As per the advance estimates for the year 2020-21, the GSDP growth of Andhra Pradesh, at current prices is 1.58 per cent against the nation’s growth of 3.8 per cent.

The survey also states that the per capita income of Andhra Pradesh, at current prices, increased by Rs 1735, to Rs.1,70,215 in 2020-21, from Rs.1,68,480 in 2019-20. In comparison, the all India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at Rs.1,34,186.

In terms of sustainable development goals (SDG), the state improved its position from 4th rank in 2018 to 3rd rank in 2019 (latest) in overall SDG ranking among states in the country.

In the latest (2019) rankings by NITI Aayog, the state has secured 1st rank in 2 SDGs – Goal-6 (Clean water and Sanitation) and in Goal-16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

Andhra Pradesh has secured 2nd rank in 4 SDGs: Goal- 3(Good Health), Goal- 8 (Decent economic growth), Goal-13(Climate change) and Goal-14(Life below water). It also secured 3rd rank in one SDG- Goal-1(No Poverty)