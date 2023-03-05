Lokesh terms global summit as fake local summit

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday dubbed the recent global investors summit held in the port city of Visakhapatnam as fake local summit.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Peleru of Annamayya district during his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh said that it is really disgraceful that those who attended the summit to invest in the State have fought for gift articles.

What is more ironical is that the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed without using any papers, Lokesh ridiculed.

Companies like Lulu, Kia, Franklin Templeton, Amara Raja and others which have launched their units in the State are chased out by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, with his hungry for money.

As the industrialists were unable to meet the demand of ‘J’ tax, they left the State as a result of which lakhs of youth lost employment opportunities, Lokesh remarked. ”I am going to address a media conference on Monday to reveal the actual facts,” the TDP national general secretary said.

Even in Somalia, people will not fight how the so-called investors fought for food and gift items, Lokesh observed. A binami company of Jagan called Indosol of Kadapa offered to invest Rs 76,000 cr while an IT company called Sirantica, which has only 50 employees, said that it will invest Rs 8,000 cr.

Is it possible for these companies to make such huge investments, he asked. All this drama is being played only to grab valuable lands in the cities, Lokesh stated.

Jagan Reddy is taking all sections, now even the businessmen, for a ride, Lokesh said. Employees, SCs, STs, minorities, women and all other sections are being cheated by Jagan, he added.

Peleru on Sunday witness a massive gathering who visited the area only to see Lokesh. They all formed into a queue stretching over two to three km to witness the TDP national general secretary.