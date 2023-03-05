Get ready for ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’, aha’s newest original movie, premiering March 17th

‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’ is a dark comedy produced by Mythri Movie Makers featuring agadeesh Prathap Bandari and Vennala Kishore in a never-seen-before role –

aha, the 100% local OTT platform, is set to take the world by storm with the global premiere of its latest *original movie ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’ in Telugu on March 17th*. *Produced by the makers of the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa’ – Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Abhinav Danda*, this dark comedy with unexpected twists and turns is set against the picturesque backdrop of Kollur.

Featuring ‘Pushpa fame’ Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in a never-seen-before role, ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’ boasts an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Bithri Sathi, Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu, and Aneesha Dama among others. The movie promises to be a compelling, authentic, and rooted story that not only connects with audiences in India but also resonates with viewers across 190+ countries and territories. With its unique storyline and talented cast, ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’ will surely capture the hearts of viewers worldwide. Get ready to witness the magic of regional cinema at its finest, only on aha.

*Mark your calendars for March 17th, as aha brings you the global premiere of this highly anticipated movie exclusively on its platform.*