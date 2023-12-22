Spread the love

“I profusely thank all those who extended their cooperation in my Yuva Galam pada yatra in helping me march towards a new era,” said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

In an open letter to all his supporters, Lokesh said that the people walked along with him to help him successfully complete his 226-day long pada yatra that he began at Kuppam on January 27 and concluded at Visakhapatnam on December 16.

The media managements, the journalists and the other staff members besides his public relations team have played a major role in taking the problems of different kinds of people that he noticed while passing through the rural areas, he said.

The Yuva Galam team and volunteers have discharged their duties with commitment by providing security to him throughout his pada yatra, Lokesh said.

“Though the State Government has made every effort to create obstacles to my pada yatra at every stage, without succumbing to pressure the police personnel have performed their duty and I thank them so much,” Lokesh added.

The TDP national general secretary also expressed his gratitude to all the party leaders, cadre, TDP office staff members and the security personnel.

“I am totally indebted to all those who showered their blessings on me and I will certainly stand by my promises that I have made to everyone during my Yuva Galam pada yatra,” said Lokesh while concluding his open letter.