Sesh’s Dacoit Teaser Gets Thumping Response

Despite scoring continuous hits, Adivi Sesh has no qualms in working with first-timers and he is introducing cinematographer Shaneil Deo as a director with his Pan India romantic action thriller Dacoit.

The title of the movie was announced through an intriguing teaser that showed the premise, besides introducing the characters and characteristics of the lead pair Sesh and Shruti Haasan who were former lovers and are now seeking revenge on each other.

The core point was revealed through the small glimpse and it awe-struck everyone for the spectacular visuals, and unique way of portrayal of the drama between the lead pair. It had Sesh and Shruti all guns blazing in a tale of love. The teaser which received a thumping response is trending at No 1 on YouTube.

The makers were successful in building curiosity for the movie with the title teaser, and they implemented another wonderful strategy by attaching it in theatres screening Dunki and Salaar.

The Telugu-Hindi bilingual which will be mounted on a large scale by Supriya Yarlagadda, in association with Suneil Narang under Annapurna Studios, will start rolling soon.