x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics > Jagan reviews Covid preparedness in AP

Jagan reviews Covid preparedness in AP

Published on December 22, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Viswam Movie Success Celebrations
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Movie Review
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!

Jagan reviews Covid preparedness in AP

Spread the love

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department officials to have full preparedness and focus on preventive steps in view of the reports that Covid-19 new variant JN.1 spreading fast.

At a review meeting on the Covid threat held at the Camp Office here on Friday, the Chief Minister told them to keep the village clinics, village, and ward secretariats on high alert for taking preventive measures despite doctors’ advice that there is no need to panic.

He said that senior officials should create awareness among the staff of village clinics and secretariats on identifying the features of the new variant and on taking preventive measures. He also directed them to introduce teaching through AI (Artificial Intelligence) in all medical colleges in the state.

Earlier, the officials explained that the people who have attracted the new variant are fast recovering without developing complications and without the necessity of visiting hospitals.

The new variant is not like the Delta type, but it is spreading fast and suspected people are made to undergo medical tests in Government hospitals, they said.

The Chief Minister was further informed that rapid testing kits and personal care kits are being kept at village and ward secretariats and Government hospitals respectively.

While necessary medicines, oxygen concentrators and D type cylinders are made available at all hospitals, oxygen infrastructure is also being readied and oxygen can be supplied by running PSA plants wherever necessary, they said.

They informed him that samples of the people who tested positive are being sent to Genome Sequencing Lab in Vijayawada for further examination to identify new variants and 56,741 oxygen beds are also kept ready at various hospitals.

Next Sesh’s Dacoit Teaser Gets Thumping Response Previous Madras High Court slaps fine on Mansoor Ali Khan
else

TRENDING

image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Vishwambara Teaser Treat Loading
image
Huge asking prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Viswam Movie Success Celebrations
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Teaser: Stylish Action Drama
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Movie Review
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!

Most Read

image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff
image
Red Book Action: Minister Nara Lokesh Takes a Stand Against lawbreakers!
image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA

Related Articles

Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet